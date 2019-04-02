Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home

According to court documents, Laird was found inside an abandoned mobile home in Los Cerrillos.

Court documents state neighbors in the area tipped off detectives that, “…Laird was staying inside of this vacant residence and was actively burglarizing multiple homes in the area.”

When deputies arrived they found Laird wrapped in a sleeping back underneath a bed and used a Taser on Laird because they said he wouldn’t show them his hands.

KOB 4 spoke with a neighbor who didn’t want to do an on-camera interview, fearing retaliation if Laird is released from jail.

Laird is currently in jail on several no-bond holds. According to court documents, he is homeless.

The crimes he’s accused of committing in the area date back years, including a home burglary in 2016.