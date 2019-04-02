Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Kai Porter
April 02, 2019 06:16 PM
MADRID, N.M. — A suspected serial burglar, accused of breaking into homes around Madrid and Los Cerrillos, has been arrested.
Edward Laird, 53, is in jail facing a slew of felony charges including breaking and entering, burglary, and possession of stolen property.
There were five warrants out for his arrest when Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies took him into custody three weeks ago.
According to court documents, Laird was found inside an abandoned mobile home in Los Cerrillos.
Court documents state neighbors in the area tipped off detectives that, “…Laird was staying inside of this vacant residence and was actively burglarizing multiple homes in the area.”
When deputies arrived they found Laird wrapped in a sleeping back underneath a bed and used a Taser on Laird because they said he wouldn’t show them his hands.
KOB 4 spoke with a neighbor who didn’t want to do an on-camera interview, fearing retaliation if Laird is released from jail.
Laird is currently in jail on several no-bond holds. According to court documents, he is homeless.
The crimes he’s accused of committing in the area date back years, including a home burglary in 2016.
