Suspended Floyd school board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: August 25, 2021 06:27 PM
Created: August 25, 2021 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspended Floyd school board member is in the hospital with COVID-19.
All members of the Floyd school board were suspended earlier this month – after voting against wearing masks at school.
Jeff Essary has been vocal on social media about his distrust of COVID-19 vaccines and masks. He's posted on social media saying he believes he needs a lung specialist.
Despite getting COVID-19 – Essary is still adamant, he won't wear a mask or get vaccinated.
Roosevelt County is just over 34% fully vaccinated and at last check, they have over 2,300 reported COVID-19 cases.
KOB 4 reached out for comment to Jeff Essary and other school board members, but they declined to comment.
On Wednesday morning, Essary posted he was "feeling good today and can breathe."
