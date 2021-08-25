Suspended Floyd school board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Despite getting COVID-19 – Essary is still adamant, he won't wear a mask or get vaccinated.

Roosevelt County is just over 34% fully vaccinated and at last check, they have over 2,300 reported COVID-19 cases.

KOB 4 reached out for comment to Jeff Essary and other school board members, but they declined to comment.

On Wednesday morning, Essary posted he was "feeling good today and can breathe."