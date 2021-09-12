Suspended professor advocates for 2020 election audits | KOB 4
Suspended professor advocates for 2020 election audits

The Associated Press
Created: September 12, 2021 10:00 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University professor has been traveling to advocate for audits of the 2020 presidential election amid a paid suspension for rejecting coronavirus health mandates from the school.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that the public university on Aug. 27 extended its emergency suspension of professor David Clements.

Several complaints were received from students after Clements rejected campus mask and vaccination mandates.

The university requires students and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide test results for the virus on a weekly basis.

Its indoor mask mandate mirrors the New Mexico public health orders. Clements could not be reached Sunday.


