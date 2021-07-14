Suspension of grand juries during pandemic led to backlog of felony cases, DA's office says

Starting in 2018, the New Mexico Supreme Court started to phase in changes to cut down on the use of grand juries in Bernalillo County.

Prosecutors were forced to rely more on a preliminary hearing to secure an indictment against someone who has been charged.

At the time, District Attorney Raul Torrez wasn't happy with this decision.

"My hope is that they would stop this reduction completely until we have an opportunity to understand what all the resource implications are, what it means for victims, what it means for law enforcement, how much is this going to cost," he said in 2018.

The district attorney's office claims their data shows a drop in the number of cases they've prosecuted each time grand jury proceedings were cut back.

Without grand jury proceedings due to COVID-19, there's a backlog of more than 2,000 felony cases.

As the state reopens, the district attorney's office said they have started to get more cases through the system.

"We started to see that bounce back," Mendez said. "We're starting to see our initiation numbers drive back, and we're going to continue to drive hard to initiate all the cases that need to be initiated as things open up more and push for expansion of the grand jury so we can get all the cases that need to be initiated, initiated."