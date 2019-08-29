Suspicious device found at school in Estancia
KOB Web Staff
August 29, 2019 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspicious device was located in a remote area on the campus of Estancia High School.
The school was evacuated Thursday. No one was hurt.
The district sent a letter home to parents that said students were not in immediate danger.
The bomb squad secured the device.
It's still not clear who made the device.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 29, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 04:25 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved