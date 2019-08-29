Suspicious device found at school in Estancia | KOB 4
Suspicious device found at school in Estancia

KOB Web Staff
August 29, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspicious device was located in a remote area on the campus of Estancia High School.

The school was evacuated Thursday. No one was hurt.

The district sent a letter home to parents that said students were not in immediate danger.

The bomb squad secured the device.

It's still not clear who made the device. 

Updated: August 29, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 04:25 PM

