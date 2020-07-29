T or C passes disaster declaration following damaging floods

"What happened and how we are going to look forward to make sure that doesn't happen again," said City Commissioner Amanda Forrister.

"Well - the rain was the primary cause of a lot of other (inaudible) issues. And in some cases, we could take steps to prevent them. In an event like this, given the topographic layout of our city. It's not easy," said City Manager Morris Madrid.

Madrid says one of T or C's best natural attractions, their underground hot springs, work against them when it comes to drainage. He says the low elevation of downtown makes it harder to manage flooding.

"In some cases when you have a 100, or 200 or 500 year storm, there's not a whole lot you can do," he said.

The commissioners passed the disaster resolution, opening the door to get other funding. Madrid said they are in the middle of doing a drainage study and expect to presentation on that in their next meeting.

