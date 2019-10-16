Taos Air to relaunch flights to Austin, Dallas in December | KOB 4
Advertisement

Taos Air to relaunch flights to Austin, Dallas in December

Taos Air to relaunch flights to Austin, Dallas in December

The Associated Press
October 16, 2019 06:20 AM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - Taos Air has announced that it will relaunch flights to Austin and Dallas in December, giving some Texans direct access to northern New Mexico for the ski season.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Taos Air will begin direct service Dec. 19 through March 29.
    
The service will link Taos Regional Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas Love Field - the smaller Dallas airport used by Southwest Airlines. Taos Ski Valley and Taos Air say flights will be offered Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
    
Taos Air says one-way fares range from $160 to $270.
    
Taos Air flies a 30-seat Dornier 328 passenger jet operated by Advanced Air LLC, a Hawthorne, California, charter operator.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 16, 2019 06:20 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus
Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus
Advertisement



BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Congresswoman Torres Small continues to outraise GOP foes
Congresswoman Torres Small continues to outraise GOP foes
World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico
World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico
Albuquerque poised to clear rape kit backlog
Albuquerque poised to clear rape kit backlog