Taos avalanche victim was Massachusetts native | KOB 4
The Associated Press
January 20, 2019 02:19 AM

MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Relatives say a 26-year-old man who died in an avalanche at a New Mexico ski resort was a Massachusetts native who was on an annual ski trip with his father.

The mother and sister of Matthew Zonghetti say he was the person killed Thursday at Taos Ski Valley.

Authorities say a second person pulled from the snow is hospitalized in critical condition. Zonghetti's father wasn't injured.

Relatives say Zonghetti was from Mansfield, Massachusetts, and had recently moved to Denver for a new job.

Sue Zonghetti, told WCVB-TV in Boston that she could not believe what happened, and her son is going to be missed by many.
    

