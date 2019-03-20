Taos County replaces resolution against gun-control measures | KOB 4
Taos County replaces resolution against gun-control measures

The Associated Press
March 20, 2019 01:32 PM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico county has revoked a resolution protesting state gun-control reforms and replaced it with one saying officials have a responsibility to protect citizens' constitutional rights while also protecting them from gun violence.

The change in Taos County's stance came during a commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Its previous resolution on firearms had expressed support for the sheriffs in their decision not to enforce gun laws they determine to be unconstitutional. More than two dozen New Mexico counties have passed similar "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" resolutions in protest of gun-control legislation this year.

The first of the state bills signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will expand requirements for mandatory background checks on firearms sales to include private person-to-person sales.

