Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash

Joshua Panas
September 06, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Taos County Sheriff believes country singer Kylie Rae Harris was at fault for a three-vehicle crash that killed her and a 16-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Harris was traveling south on State Road 522 when she struck a vehicle from behind. That sent her vehicle into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a 2008 Jeep, driven by Maria Elena Cruz.

Maria Elena and Harris both died from the impact of the crash, Hogrefe said.

Hogrefe said speed appears to be a factor and alcohol is suspected as well.

Maria Elena is the daughter of Taos County firefighter Pedro Cruz.

The Cruz family is hosting a dinner at the San Cristobal Community Center Friday night to raise for funeral costs. It begins at 5 p.m.

Click here to donate to the Cruz family's GoFundme page

