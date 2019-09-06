Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Joshua Panas
September 06, 2019 03:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Taos County Sheriff believes country singer Kylie Rae Harris was at fault for a three-vehicle crash that killed her and a 16-year-old girl.
Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Harris was traveling south on State Road 522 when she struck a vehicle from behind. That sent her vehicle into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a 2008 Jeep, driven by Maria Elena Cruz.
Maria Elena and Harris both died from the impact of the crash, Hogrefe said.
Hogrefe said speed appears to be a factor and alcohol is suspected as well.
Maria Elena is the daughter of Taos County firefighter Pedro Cruz.
The Cruz family is hosting a dinner at the San Cristobal Community Center Friday night to raise for funeral costs. It begins at 5 p.m.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: September 06, 2019 03:28 PM
Created: September 06, 2019 03:21 PM
