Taos County Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash

Associated Press
September 05, 2019 08:08 AM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.
    
The Taos County Sheriff's Office says two drivers --- a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl -- were killed and that the third driver escaped injury in the Wednesday night crash on State Road 522.
    
No identities were released.
    
The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

