Taos couple recovers from COVID-19

Wyche said they were infected after traveling in February-- from Phoenix to Denver to North Carolina.

"We could have been exposed in any of those places," she said.

Wyche said the virus took a toll on her body.

"I started with the sharp muscle pains, I had a headache but instead of it being concentrated in my forehead, it was all over my head," she said. "I had earaches, no sense of smell or taste, gastrointestinal problems, extreme fatigue and I felt like I was not quite at the moment-- just a half step out of reality."

The Wyches isolated themselves to avoid spreading the virus.

"Fortunately, two days after I was diagnosed as positive I started feeling better and at that point I felt a little bit of relief," she said. "I felt like, 'okay I'm going to make it out of this and I'm not going to need to go to the hospital and it's going to be okay.' And it has been okay. I think it's important that people know that because I know people are afraid. We were afraid, we were terrified."

Although Wyche and her husband are feeling better, they plan on self-quarantining for at least a couple more weeks-- just to be safe.

