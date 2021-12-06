Taos police arrest 38-year-old suspect in homicide case | KOB 4
Taos police arrest 38-year-old suspect in homicide case

The Associated Press
Created: December 06, 2021 10:32 AM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Police in Taos say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide case.

They say 38-year-old Ray Rivera was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and charges could be modified as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found 25-year-old Antonio Martinez of Taos dead from a gunshot wound. Police say Rivera fled the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested.

It was unclear Sunday if Rivera had a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.


