Task force recommends that students, staff wear face coverings when school resumes

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 18, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The School Re-entry Task Force submitted its recommendations to reopen schools to the New mexico Public Education Department.

The task force is recommending staggered drop-off times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students, staff and bus drivers could also be subject to daily temperature screenings. 

Meals would be served individually in the classroom or lunches would be staggered to ensure kids are eating with the group they are already around.

The task force is also recommending that social distancing be practiced, and face coverings be worn. 

If someone contracts COVID-19, the task force recommends that the school close for two days while its disinfected and contract tracing is done.

The recommendations still have to be approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department, the governor and health experts before schools make a final decision about reopening. 

Click here to read all the recommendations


