Teacher organizes fundraiser walk for 7-year-old boy with cancer

“They did find a brain tumor in his brain stem. The placement of it is right in the middle of his brain stem and it’s about the size of a golf ball,” Deal said.

After surgery- and some complications, that visit soon turned into a 20-day hospital stay. Isaiah's mother, Deal says, while this has been tough on their family, Isaiah has proven to be nothing less than a fighter.

“I’ve never in my life seen anybody fight as hard as he had to stay positive, stay loving and stay focused on everything that he has to do without complaining,” she said.

What's next for Isaiah- is more trips to Albuquerque- and more rounds of chemo.

“We have faith-we're gonna beat the cancer and we're not gonna be scared,” Isaiah said.

Support keeps pouring in for this family- some of Isaiah's teachers organized a fundraiser walk on Feb. 12, starting at Lion’s Wilderness Amphitheater. For more information on the walk, visit, Fight like ISAIAH cancer walk.

To donate to the family, click here.