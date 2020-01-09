Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session

Kai Porter
Created: January 09, 2020 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico teachers will likely be getting a raise after the 2020 legislative session.

However, it’s not clear how much of an increase teachers will see.

Advertisement

The governor's budget proposal includes a 4% raise for teachers. The Legislative Finance Committee is recommending a 3% raise for education, and Speaker of the House Brian Egolf is proposing a 10% pay increase.

In a statement explaining his proposal, Egolf says "my proposal for 10% raises for our hard working teachers also reflects my commitment to reach a consensus during the upcoming session. We need to recruit and retain the best teachers to continue our moonshot for education."

The president of the teacher’s union believes it’s important that educators receive a raise this year.

“Teachers across the state are going to be very excited about that recommendation,” Ellen Bernstein said. “What we know is the reality during the 30-day legislative session is that will become part of the mix and will elevate the conversation about how much we should invest in education employees this year."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Advertisement


Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session
Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session
Anti-war protesters in Albuquerque express displeasure with President Trump
Anti-war protesters in Albuquerque express displeasure with President Trump
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season