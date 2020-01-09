Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session

Kai Porter
Created: January 09, 2020 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico teachers will likely be getting a raise after the 2020 legislative session.
However, it’s not clear how much of an increase teachers will see.
The governor's budget proposal includes a 4% raise for teachers. The Legislative Finance Committee is recommending a 3% raise for education, and Speaker of the House Brian Egolf is proposing a 10% pay increase.
In a statement explaining his proposal, Egolf says "my proposal for 10% raises for our hard working teachers also reflects my commitment to reach a consensus during the upcoming session. We need to recruit and retain the best teachers to continue our moonshot for education."
The president of the teacher’s union believes it’s important that educators receive a raise this year.
“Teachers across the state are going to be very excited about that recommendation,” Ellen Bernstein said. “What we know is the reality during the 30-day legislative session is that will become part of the mix and will elevate the conversation about how much we should invest in education employees this year."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company