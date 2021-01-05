Teachers, 75 years and older among those in next phase to receive COVID-19 vaccine in NM



"The phase 1A group has been expanded, I don't know if a lot of people know this but like office staff who take care of patients in a small office setting," said Dr. Laura Parajon of the New Mexico Department of Health. "Your whole office can get vaccinated; dentists, podiatrists, they've just expanded anyone who does non-direct COVID care."

Home health care workers are also included in the expansion of phase 1A.

The expansion has allowed the City of Albuquerque to move forward with vaccinating hundreds of city employees.

"We're also going to prioritize anyone who works with our homeless population, and so that's kind of next in line as well as law enforcement who transfer folks," Keller said. "So they're now going to be caught up in this phase as vaccines are permitted here at the city."

Keller said department managers are coming up with plans so all city employees can be sorted into appropriate vaccination phases.

Click here to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine