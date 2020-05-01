Teachers come up with unique way to stay connected with students

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teachers across New Mexico have come up with lots of ways to stay connected with their students-- as they finish out the school year apart.
Dorthy York came up with the idea to replicate "Flat Stanley", the story of a boy who gets crushed, and turns into a flat piece of paper that goes on adventures.
Staff at Stapleton Elementary loved the idea, and teachers turned themselves into "flat teacher." The teachers mailed the "flat teacher" to their students, and the pictures immediately started coming in.
"Some of them are really creative," York said. "One of my kids put their flat Ms. York in a plastic bag and took me swimming with them in their back yard."
"Everybody is going through a lot emotionally just because this is not how any of us would like to end the year," York added. "We are thinking about them, and we really do want to be with them."
