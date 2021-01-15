Teachers, staff for Santa Fe Public Schools to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Employees with direct contact with students will be prioritized, according to Garcia.

"We have been surveying our staff to see how many want to be vaccinated so that we have enough vaccines on hand," she said. "Right now, we're partnering with Albertsons."

SFPS is currently fully remote, but Garcia hopes the vaccine will help them get back into the classroom soon.

"Having our faculty and staff vaccinated is a giant leap forward because there has been hesitancy with staff, they are fearful of coming back or taking it home to a family member or if they live with somebody who is elderly or health compromised," she said.