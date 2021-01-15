Teachers, staff for Santa Fe Public Schools to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
Teachers, staff for Santa Fe Public Schools to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Kai Porter
January 15, 2021
Created: January 15, 2021 04:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teachers and staff a Santa Fe Public Schools will begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

"I'm very grateful that the state has prioritized educators and staff that are first contact with kids," said Dr. Veronica C. Garcia, superintendent of SFPS.

Garica said the vaccine is not mandatory, but registration is now open to school employees.

"We want to do everything we can to bring our kids back to school as soon as possible," she said.

Employees with direct contact with students will be prioritized, according to Garcia.

"We have been surveying our staff to see how many want to be vaccinated so that we have enough vaccines on hand," she said. "Right now, we're partnering with Albertsons."

SFPS is currently fully remote, but Garcia hopes the vaccine will help them get back into the classroom soon.

"Having our faculty and staff vaccinated is a giant leap forward because there has been hesitancy with staff, they are fearful of coming back or taking it home to a family member or if they live with somebody who is elderly or health compromised," she said.


