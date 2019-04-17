Teachers union backs increased pay raise for support staff
Kassi Nelson
April 17, 2019 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some people who work in New Mexico schools feel like they are not getting the raise they deserve.
During the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers approved a raise up to 12% for teachers. However, support staff, which includes counselors, speech therapists and social workers, will receive a 6% raise.
The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) wants lawmakers to know that they believe support staff should be paid more.
“Students come into our classrooms with many needs and teachers can't do it alone,” said Stephanie Ly, president of the New Mexico chapter of AFT.
A bill to give the support staff the same raises as teachers failed in the legislature.
Now the union is planning on how to make up the difference.
The AFT is asking local unions to bargain with the districts to allocate more money for people working in support-related jobs.
The union also plans to work on legislation for 2020.
Credits
Updated: April 17, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: April 17, 2019 05:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved