Teachers union backs increased pay raise for support staff

“Students come into our classrooms with many needs and teachers can't do it alone,” said Stephanie Ly, president of the New Mexico chapter of AFT.

A bill to give the support staff the same raises as teachers failed in the legislature.

Now the union is planning on how to make up the difference.

The AFT is asking local unions to bargain with the districts to allocate more money for people working in support-related jobs.

The union also plans to work on legislation for 2020.