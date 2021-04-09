Teachers union impressed with COVID-19 safety measures after touring Rio Rancho school

The year was marked with a lot of collaboration.

"It's definitely working as a team at all levels to get us to open up fully this week," said Carey Rojas, a teacher at the school.

Staff got to work as soon as the pandemic hit to make sure they could safely reopen.

"I think we know way more about ventilation than I ever wanted to learn about ventilation," said Stephanie Ly, president of the New Mexico chapter of the union.

The school requires masks and there are markers to make sure people are socially distanced.

"What you see around the school is all the protocols not only being set up but being used and internalized kids wearing masks their desks 3-6 feet apart teachers being mindful about the spacing," Weingarten noted.