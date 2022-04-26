Teen suspect in double shooting found, arrested

Investigators believe that Montoya, and a second shooter, believed to be Gallegos, shot to death Luna and Armendariz April 16 at about 5 p.m. at Cahoon Park on Riverside Drive.

According to investigators, Luna and Armendariz were allegedly sitting inside a parked vehicle near the park’s basketball and tennis courts, when multiple shots were fired into the car they were seated in.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Investigators say both victims had met up with another individual at the park to buy a gun. However, the seller of the handgun is believed to have left before another vehicle, allegedly carrying Montoya and Gallegos arrived and the shooting happened.

Police say they are still seeking a third teenager, 16-year-old David Salas, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Montoya’s mother, Jessica Lee Montoya, 41, was arrested on April 20 and charged with one count each of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the case.

Court records state that Jayvin Montoya and Gallegos allegedly used a 2011 Ford Fusion belonging to Jessica Lee Montoya to drive to and from the park when the shooting happened. She then reportedly worked to hide the vehicle at a series of locations before police found it during a traffic stop.

Bond was set for Montoya at $10,000 cash or surety following an April 21 appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.