Teen wanted for murder in double shooting

Alex Ross
Created: April 21, 2022 08:47 PM
ROSWELL N.M. — Police are searching for a teenager wanted in Saturday’s deadly double shooting of two other teenagers at a park in Roswell.
Police said Thursday that 15-year-old Jayvin Montoya is charged with two counts of murder, along with one count of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.
Information is also being sought about a second suspect, 14-year-old Carlos Gallegos. However, specific charges against Gallegos are still pending.
Montoya and Gallegos are accused of shooting and robbing 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz while they were sitting in a parked car at about 5 p.m. Saturday at Cahoon Park off Riverside Drive.
According to investigators, Luna and Armendariz were parked near the tennis court, when Montoya and Gallegos pulled up in their vehicle and fired multiple shots before leaving. Luna and Armendriaz both died at the scene.
Police also revealed Thursday that on Wednesday Jayvin Montoya’s mother, 41-year-old Jessica Lee Montoya, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jayvin Montoya and Gallegos reportedly drove a vehicle belonging to Jessica Lee Montoya at the time of the shooting. She is also believed to have worked to move the vehicle to different locations before and after the shooting. She is now being held at the Chaves County Detention Center on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
Anyone with information about the location of Jayvin Montoya or Gallegos should contact Roswell police.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company