Teen wanted for murder in double shooting

According to investigators, Luna and Armendariz were parked near the tennis court, when Montoya and Gallegos pulled up in their vehicle and fired multiple shots before leaving. Luna and Armendriaz both died at the scene.

Police also revealed Thursday that on Wednesday Jayvin Montoya’s mother, 41-year-old Jessica Lee Montoya, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jayvin Montoya and Gallegos reportedly drove a vehicle belonging to Jessica Lee Montoya at the time of the shooting. She is also believed to have worked to move the vehicle to different locations before and after the shooting. She is now being held at the Chaves County Detention Center on $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Anyone with information about the location of Jayvin Montoya or Gallegos should contact Roswell police.