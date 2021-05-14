Teen who was left paralyzed after shooting graduates from Volcano Vista

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Izeria Armstead made her family proud and graduated from high school Friday.
Izeria overcome obstacles to reach the momentous day.
In March, she said she was trying to help a friend during a fight when she was shot twice at a house party.
"Something told me that I wasn't going to die, that I was okay, that I was going to be fine," Izeria said. "So the whole time I was just reacting, and trying to focus on my breathing and trying to focus on just staying alive."
Izeria will have to live with the injuries she suffered that night for the rest of her life.
"The spinal doctor did come in and talk with me and her," Izeria's mother Tanya said. "And he said, 'unfortunately there's nothing more we can do for her. She will be paralyzed for the rest of her life.'"
The bullet that went through Izeria's spine is still lodged in her body.
She spent a month in the hospital, but still managed to get her school work done.
"She had us bring her laptop for school," Tanya said. "The first week she was in ICU, she was like, 'no I need to get into class, mom, I need to finish school.'"
Two months later, Izeria is a Volcano Vista High School graduate.
"I'm on my lowest point, but I'm still happy," she said. "You know what I mean, I still look at the positive things in life."
The message of perseverance doesn't stop at graduation, Izeria is also bringing attention to gun violence.
"I just want to speak loud and clear for this to stop," she said.
