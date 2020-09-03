Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody

Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 03, 2020 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The teenager who is accused of murdering Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White will remain in custody prior to a trial.

A judge ruled that Estevan Montoya would pose a threat to the public if he were to be released. 

Advertisement

Montoya is accused of shooting White at a party in Santa Fe County in August. 

He was identified as the shooter by witnesses during a pretrial hearing, where a judge ruled that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

A trial date has not been set. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning
Classrooms sat empty to start the school year.
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Advertisement


List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning
Classrooms sat empty to start the school year.
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody
Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque