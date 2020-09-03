Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The teenager who is accused of murdering Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White will remain in custody prior to a trial.
A judge ruled that Estevan Montoya would pose a threat to the public if he were to be released.
Montoya is accused of shooting White at a party in Santa Fe County in August.
He was identified as the shooter by witnesses during a pretrial hearing, where a judge ruled that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.
A trial date has not been set.
