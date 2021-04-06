Teenager accused of killing Rio Rancho 15-year-old to remain in jail

Alex's family was logged on, watching the hearing.

Cresap's defense argued that the 18-year-old does not pose a danger to the community, in part because the Pretrial Services report recommends Cresap be released from jail.

However, the judge decided to hold Cresap in jail, citing the seriousness of the charge and a gun not being recovered.

"I don't think an ankle monitor or house arrest or anything like that is going to protect the community while this case is pending," said Judge Christopher Perez.

Court filings said Cresap had juvenile criminal history, but those records remain sealed.

