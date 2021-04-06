Teenager accused of killing Rio Rancho 15-year-old to remain in jail

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 06, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: April 06, 2021 04:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 18-year-old who is accused of killing a 15-year-old in Rio Rancho will stay in jail pending a trial.
Richard Cresap appeared in court Tuesday.
His attorney offered a narrative as to why Cresap and Alex Jackson may have gotten into a dispute that ended in gunfire.
"We have possibly Alex having sex with Mr. Cresap's mother and his sister," said defense attorney Liane Kerr. "And I don't know if that's the case, that hasn't been fully developed. But that's a suggestion by one of the state's witnesses."
Alex's family was logged on, watching the hearing.
Cresap's defense argued that the 18-year-old does not pose a danger to the community, in part because the Pretrial Services report recommends Cresap be released from jail.
However, the judge decided to hold Cresap in jail, citing the seriousness of the charge and a gun not being recovered.
"I don't think an ankle monitor or house arrest or anything like that is going to protect the community while this case is pending," said Judge Christopher Perez.
Court filings said Cresap had juvenile criminal history, but those records remain sealed.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company