Teenager accused of rape, sexual assault ordered to stay in jail

"His violence or his actions seem to be escalating quite a bit," said prosecutor Savannah Brandenburg. "More importantly he's been on conditions of release and has shown that he can not comply with conditions of release."

Charley's defense attorney argued his client did not violate conditions of release in the rape case.

Mesa Lindgren accused the 15-year-old girl of lying about her attempted sexual assault.

"And that lie gets compounded by sloppy police work," she said.

The prosecutor fired back, calling the claim outrageous.

"I appreciate the defense's argument and advocacy but victim blaming is not the way to go especially with a 15-year-old girl," Brandenburg said.

After hearing both arguments, Judge Cindy Leos sided with the prosecution, ordering Charley to stay in custody before his trial.

"I can't imagine what I could do to prevent Mr. Charley from not going out and doing the exact same thing to somebody else," she said.