Teenager from Carlsbad killed in Oklahoma

Joy Wang
Updated: October 01, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 09:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michele Cannady's daughter, Autumn, was planning to celebrate her 19th birthday later this month.

But instead of planning her daughter's birthday, Cannady is planning Autum's funeral.

“I was woken up out of my sleep. I'm on call,” Cannady said about the moment she learned her daughter was wounded. “So I assumed it was work calling. It was a teenage girl calling me to tell me my daughter had been shot.”

Autumn was at a bonfire with friends and her boyfriend, Linny, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Okmulgee County Sheriff's deputies say 19-year-old Marcus Patterson was there, too, playing with a gun. A shot went off, hitting Autumn in the head. 

“According to Linny, he'd known him since he was a little kid, and he had a very, very hard life,” Cannady said. “His parents were drug addicts, so he had kind of taken him in here and there, he would live with them sometimes. Sometimes it was just a meal.”

Cannady said she remembers meeting Patterson earlier this year when Autumn brought him and some other friends to Carlsbad to visit. 

“Bought the kids dinner,” said Cannady. “We had a good time.”

But now, Patterson is charged with Autumn's murder. Her family says there is much more to this tragic story. 

“Earlier that evening, Autumn had messaged me to tell me that Marcus, the one who shot her had popped her in the mouth, and she was really upset about it,” said Cannady. “They had been horsing around she pushed him, and he turned around and hit her in the mouth.”

Now, investigators confirm they're looking into that alleged altercation. Autumn had no idea her birthday wasn't the only celebration she would have when she came home to New Mexico. 

“They were looking at coming back to Ruidoso,” said Cannady. “He (Linny) said October was actually their plan, and then his plan was to propose to her on her birthday.”

“It's just so important to me that she does come home, even if that's the only way I ever have her again,” said Cannady. “Autumn wanted to come home and I wanted autumn to come home.”

The family was not prepared for a funeral. They still have to bring Autumn home.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with the expenses.


