Teenager sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for Clovis Library mass shooting
KOB Web Staff
February 15, 2019 04:10 PM
CLOVIS, N.M. - The teenager who pleaded guilty to carrying out a mass shooting at a Clovis Library received two life sentences plus 40 years in prison for the murders of Wanda Walters and Kristina Carter.
Nathaniel Jouett was just 16 when he shot and killed Walters, and Carter, 48, and injured four others. Walters and Carter both worked at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
The judge said Jouett is eligible for parole after recounting the horror of the incident.
"Nathaniel Jouett stood with a gun in his hand and shouted at victims, he stalked and shot more innocent victims," Judge James Hudson said." "It is impossible to fully fathom, catalog, or measure the depth and breadth of harm done that day."
While nothing can bring back Walters and Carter, Judge Hudson expressed his hope for the future.
"With this sentence though, maybe, just maybe, it can shed some light on a path forward and away from the tragedy," Judge Hudson said.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 15, 2019 04:10 PM
Created: February 11, 2019 11:29 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved