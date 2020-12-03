Teenager who was wrongly arrested for murder says she was 'just broken'

"He misread the Facebook page," said Zoila Alvarez Hernandez, who is with the ACLU. "Instead of saying Albuquerque Highland High School, he thought, Albuquerque High School, and reached out to a resource officer there."

Alvarez Hernandez said after police mixed up the schools where they were looking for the suspect, they got a bad ID.

"They said, 'yea, I know this girl,'" Alvarez Hernandez said. "Not really with any context of this girl has never been in trouble."

Estrada says her family couldn't afford a lawyer, so they turned to the public defender's office which raised the question of mistaken identity as Estrada turned herself in.

The ACLU says the onus was on the officers, not Estrada, to make sure the right person was arrested.

"I was just broken because I didn't have my family with me," Estrada said.

Estrada spent nearly a week in juvenile detention.

She and the ACLU are seeking monetary damages, and assurances that something similar will not happen again.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it will review the lawsuit and respond in court.

As for the arrest, APD says the decision was based on the information the detective had at the time, and he worked with district attorney's office, and Ms. Estrada's attorney to dismiss the charges when they learned she was not the alleged offender.