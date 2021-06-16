Teenager with autism to have art displayed in Farmington

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 16, 2021 05:43 PM
Created: June 16, 2021 03:47 PM
AZTEC, N.M.- An art program in Farmington is helping a young man with autism make his mark.
Inspire HeART in Aztec allows Justin Davis, 18, to express himself through his artwork.
“It's not easy, but practicing hard with different kinds of mediums, sketching, painting, watercolor and all that,” Davis said.
The program is operated by Christy Clugston. She said the program has allowed Davis to shine.
"He’s definitely coming out of his shell, and it’s just because he is working in his wheelhouse-- like he’s confident with art and that’s his thing and I think if people can find what they’re good at and come together, amazing things can happen,“ Clugston said.
Justin’s art will be on display Thursday at Artifacts Gallery in Farmington.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company