Teenager with autism to have art displayed in Farmington | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Teenager with autism to have art displayed in Farmington

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 16, 2021 05:43 PM
Created: June 16, 2021 03:47 PM

AZTEC, N.M.- An art program in Farmington is helping a young man with autism make his mark.

Inspire HeART in Aztec allows Justin Davis, 18,  to express himself through his artwork.

“It's not easy, but practicing hard with different kinds of mediums, sketching, painting, watercolor and all that,” Davis said.

The program is operated by Christy Clugston. She said the program has allowed Davis to shine.

"He’s definitely coming out of his shell, and it’s just because he is working in his wheelhouse-- like he’s confident with art and that’s his thing and I think if people can find what they’re good at and come together, amazing things can happen,“ Clugston said.

Justin’s art will be on display Thursday at Artifacts Gallery in Farmington. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
APD: Man found dead on NW Albuquerque road
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases
Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year
Suspect charged with murder of man found dead last year
New development in the works on Albuquerque's West Side
New development in the works on Albuquerque's West Side
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque
Netflix appears ready to jumpstart movie studio expansion in Albuquerque