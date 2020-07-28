Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 28, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: July 28, 2020 03:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed near Storrie Lake in northern New Mexico may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.
According to court documents, Adelina Tafoya, and the other teens in the car, were mistaken for two men who had just robbed a drug dealer.
Roger Tait-Gomez and Nico Barela work for the drug dealer, according to police.
The same night of the shooting, police said the drug dealer was robbed by two men. They reportedly took $1,000 and heroin that was worth about $300.
Documents say the two suspects were heading to the drug dealer's house when they saw Tafoya's vehicle pass by them.
The followed the vehicle, apparently thinking it was the two men who robbed their boss.
Eventually, they shot at the vehicle, killing Tafoya and wounding the two other teens inside.
Tafoya's mom says her daughter lived on the same street as the drug dealer. The other teens in the car say they noticed a car following them and tried to lose them, before pulling over, so the car could pass.
Tafoya's mother says she's grateful for the hard work of investigators to make those the arrests, but she says she wants the drug dealer arrested as well.
"If it wasn't for his words, or his phone call, my daughter would still be alive today," she said. "I wish I could stress that out to him and I hope he sees this because nothing can bring back my daughter."
Both of the suspects are facing a long list of charges, including murder.
