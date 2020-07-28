Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity

Documents say the two suspects were heading to the drug dealer's house when they saw Tafoya's vehicle pass by them.

The followed the vehicle, apparently thinking it was the two men who robbed their boss.

Eventually, they shot at the vehicle, killing Tafoya and wounding the two other teens inside.

Tafoya's mom says her daughter lived on the same street as the drug dealer. The other teens in the car say they noticed a car following them and tried to lose them, before pulling over, so the car could pass.

Tafoya's mother says she's grateful for the hard work of investigators to make those the arrests, but she says she wants the drug dealer arrested as well.

"If it wasn't for his words, or his phone call, my daughter would still be alive today," she said. "I wish I could stress that out to him and I hope he sees this because nothing can bring back my daughter."

Both of the suspects are facing a long list of charges, including murder.

