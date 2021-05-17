Temporary restraining order against Old Town restaurant expires

Judge Lisa Ortega ruled in favor of Backstreet Grill, lifting the restraining order.

However, she also brought up an issue many business owners and New Mexicans are asking.

"The enforcement of the fully vaccinated issue that you just mentioned, how can that be enforced," she asked Knight.

"You honor, the state, as I understand it, this is a rapidly evolving situation," Knight responded.

The state still plans to fight Backstreet Grill in the courts.

"We will continue to move forward through the court to ensure this establishment is held accountable," said Maddy Hayden, director of communications for the New Mexico Environmental Department.

The restaurant is also facing another problem. The City of Albuquerque suspended its food permit.

Restaurants aren't supposed to operate without one. The city is still trying to figure out what, if any, course of action it will take.