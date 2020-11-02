Teresa Leger Fernandez projected winner of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat

"I'm running on a campaign of protecting what we love and I want to be able to protect what we love, which includes our healthcare, our environment, our future and that's what propelled me was this desire to take this experience to be able to go to the national level to be able to protect what we love and help it thrive," said Leger Fernandez in her victory speech.

Leger Fernandez said her biggest goal is to work on a COVID relief bill when she finally makes it out to Capitol Hill. She also said she wants to focus particularly on providing aid to New Mexico artists within that bill.