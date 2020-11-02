Teresa Leger Fernandez projected winner of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 01:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez is projected to become New Mexico's newest congresswoman.
Leger Fernandez was facing off against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson for the opportunity to represent the northern part of the state.
"I'm running on a campaign of protecting what we love and I want to be able to protect what we love, which includes our healthcare, our environment, our future and that's what propelled me was this desire to take this experience to be able to go to the national level to be able to protect what we love and help it thrive," said Leger Fernandez in her victory speech.
Leger Fernandez said her biggest goal is to work on a COVID relief bill when she finally makes it out to Capitol Hill. She also said she wants to focus particularly on providing aid to New Mexico artists within that bill.
New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat was previously held by Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, who gave it up to run for U.S. Senate.
KOB 4 reached out to Alexis Martinez Johnson's campaign, but they declined to comment.
