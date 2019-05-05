Texas man accused in fatal New Mexico crash to stay jailed

Associated Press

May 05, 2019 09:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Texas man accused of driving impaired in a deadly wrong-way crash in New Mexico will remain jailed until his trial.



Prosecutors say 41-year-old Daniel Medina of El Paso poses a threat to the public because he has prior DWIs on his record from 2009 and 2015.



Medina is jailed on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence or alcohol or drugs, driving on the wrong side of the road and not having a driver's license or insurance.



New Mexico State Police say Medina was driving south in the northbound lane of Interstate 25 in Las Cruces on April 27 when he collided head-on with another car, injuring the other driver.



A 21-year-old motorcyclist crashed into Medina's vehicle and died at the scene.