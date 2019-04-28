Texas man arrested after fatal wrong-way crash in New Mexico | KOB 4
Texas man arrested after fatal wrong-way crash in New Mexico

Associated Press
April 28, 2019 05:51 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested after a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 25 in Las Cruces.
    
New Mexico State Police say 41-year-old Daniel Medina of El Paso is jailed in Dona Ana County on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence or alcohol or drugs, driving on the wrong side of the road and not having a driver's license or insurance.
    
They say Medina was driving south in the northbound lane of I-25 when he collided head-on with another car Saturday.
    
A motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Austin Wagner of White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico crashed into Medina's vehicle.
    
Police say Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
The 26-year-old man who drove the other vehicle is hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

