Texas man held without bail in fatal car crash in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Texas man held without bail in fatal car crash in New Mexico

Texas man held without bail in fatal car crash in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: May 21, 2020 08:50 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Texas man is being held without bond as he awaits trial in a vehicle homicide case in New Mexico, authorities said Wednesday.

Dona Ana County prosecutors said 29-year-old Eric Solis is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, five counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license.

Advertisement

It was unclear Wednesday if Solis has a lawyer for his case.

Solis, of Odessa, is accused of running a red light in New Mexico’s Sunland Park on May 9 and causing a crash that killed an El Paso woman and injured several of her children.

Authorities said 32-year-old Danielle Perez died at the scene of the collision that involved four vehicles.

New Mexico State Police said Solis was driving a pickup truck at more than 95 mph as he tried to evade law enforcement.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
Restaurant owners worried over new contact tracing requirements
Restaurant owners worried over new contact tracing requirements
Santa Fe teen drowns at Abiquiu Lake
Santa Fe teen drowns at Abiquiu Lake
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Community helps locate stolen camper that frontline worker was using to keep family safe
Community helps locate stolen camper that frontline worker was using to keep family safe
Advertisement


New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
Navajo Nation casinos remain closed amid COVID-19 pandemic
Navajo Nation casinos remain closed amid COVID-19 pandemic
Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation ‘flattering’
Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation ‘flattering’
Rio Rancho teacher builds stage in front yard for graduates to hold mini ceremonies
Rio Rancho teacher builds stage in front yard for graduates to hold mini ceremonies
ABQ Beer Week kicks off virtually
ABQ Beer Week kicks off virtually