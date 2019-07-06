Former district court judge remembered for landmark rulings
Kai Porter
July 06, 2019 04:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Former District Court Judge Sarah Singleton passed away from cancer on Thursday at the age of 70.
A memorial service has been set for July 14 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe.
Kai Porter takes a look back at some of the landmark rulings she made and the legacy she leaves behind.
Watch the full video for more.
Updated: July 06, 2019 04:50 PM
Created: July 06, 2019 04:46 PM
