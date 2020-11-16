The People vs. The Pandemic: The fight against the virus on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
The People vs. The Pandemic: The fight against the virus on Navajo Nation

Colton Shone & Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 16, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: November 16, 2020 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation was one of the first and hardest hit communities since the beginning of the pandemic. The public health crisis has exposed inequities and vulnerabilities on the reservation while the Navajo people face staggering death rates from the virus.

Watch untold stories of tragedy, survival and resilience—a 30-minute special exploring health disparities on the Navajo Nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More at NavajoCovid19.com

Nathan O’Neal and Colton Shone are 2020 National Health Journalism Fellows. This project was produced by KOB-TV for the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2020 National Fellowship.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

