The race for governor: Getting to know Rebecca Dow

Matt Grubs
Updated: May 04, 2022 06:55 PM
Created: May 04, 2022 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting in the 2022 Primary Election starts May 10, and New Mexicans will make their pick for a host of statewide offices. For Republicans, the top race is to see who will take on Michelle Lujan Grisham for governor.

The five candidates running for the GOP nomination include Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Ethel Maharg, Mark Ronchetti and Greg Zanetti. KOB 4's Matt Grubs sat down with each of the candidates, and those conversations will air this week.

Tonight's guest is Rebecca Dow. Click on the video above to see her full interview.

The schedule of interviews is as follows: 

  • Monday, May 2, Ethel Maharg
  • Tuesday, May 3, Mark Ronchetti
  • Wednesday, May 4, Rebecca Dow
  • Thursday, May 5, Greg Zanetti
  • Friday, May 6, Jay Block


