Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop
Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop

Kai Porter
Updated: November 08, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole about $100,000 worth of jewelry from a shop in Santa Fe.

Nathalie Kent, who has owned Nathalie for nearly 25 years, said this was the first time her shop has been burglarized.

“It's excruciating,” she said. “It's just like they ripped me off-- those scumbags."

The thief broke in and stole more than 100 silver belts and ketohs after the store had closed last Monday.

“Some of them were old Navajo buckles and old Zuni buckles," Kent said.

The thief managed to get into the shop by cutting a piece of glass on the window, reaching through and cranking it open.

Once inside, the thief headed straight for these three display cases — cleaning them out.

Kent said the outpouring of support from the art community has been overwhelming.  

Now, she's hoping someone will recognize the stolen jewelry and call police.

“The best thing is what you are doing is putting it out with the pictures because hopefully those scumbags will be a caught, and justice will be made and hopefully the things would come back,” she said. “I don't know if I'll get some back or not or some. I'm hoping, praying that it would come back.

Kent said she has insurance which will cover the loss financially. However, it won’t replace the jewelry she spent decades collecting.


