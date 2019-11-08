Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop

“Some of them were old Navajo buckles and old Zuni buckles," Kent said.

The thief managed to get into the shop by cutting a piece of glass on the window, reaching through and cranking it open.

Once inside, the thief headed straight for these three display cases — cleaning them out.

Kent said the outpouring of support from the art community has been overwhelming.

Now, she's hoping someone will recognize the stolen jewelry and call police.

“The best thing is what you are doing is putting it out with the pictures because hopefully those scumbags will be a caught, and justice will be made and hopefully the things would come back,” she said. “I don't know if I'll get some back or not or some. I'm hoping, praying that it would come back.

Kent said she has insurance which will cover the loss financially. However, it won’t replace the jewelry she spent decades collecting.