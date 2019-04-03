Thieves steal bear sculpture from Santa Fe gallery

Hall said the bronze bear sculpture, which was named "Bottom Heavy", had been on display outside the gallery for six months with no problems.

"Amazingly enough, it was just one of the thieves that picked it up by himself and walked off like it was nothing," Hall said.

A security camera caught the two thieves, wearing hoodies, scoping out the 150-pound sculpture for about 45 minutes before they cut the chain that was bolting it down and walking away with it.

"I believe that these are people that have either removed sculpture before or installed sculpture before,” Hall said. “It was very purposeful and they knew exactly the technique to remove, to cut it with bolt cutters and to get inside the sculpture."

Hall said the sculpture, which is owned by the gallery, is worth $19,000.

"I don't know why they would take it but it's a pretty recognizable piece. I can't image they're going to get far," Hall said.