Thieves targeting vulnerable non-essential businesses

Updated: April 01, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: April 01, 2020 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are seeing an increase in crimes that target non-essential businesses, which were forced to close during the COVID-19 crisis.
In & Out Smoke Shop was hit Tuesday night.
"He broke enough so he could get in there and just started grabbing whatever he could," said owner Javier Mota.
Mota said the thief left behind damage and took off with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
"In damage total, I'm thinking upward to $8,000 with the window, the walls-- everything," he said.
APD said they are making adjustments to their resources to combat the uptick in crime.
Now, Mota hopes the thief is caught.
"For those people who are doing this kind of stuff, karma will get you," he said.
