Thieves using stolen receipts to get refunds on items they did not purchase
Kassi Nelson
March 06, 2019 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thieves are using receipts to steal from businesses.
Sonia Akers said thieves stole a receipt for a TV from her uncle’s car and then used a box they had and returned it to Walmart.
“[They} filled it with miscellaneous things… and it worked,” Akers said.
Albuquerque police officer Simon Drobik said police have heard of this type of crime before.
He also said thief will walk in with a receipt, take the item off the shelf and then try to pass it as the item they are trying to return.
“Just another way crooks can take advantage of a situation when they break into your car,” Drobik warned.
Police advise people to shred their receipts if they want to get rid of them.
