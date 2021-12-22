Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A third employee of Santa Fe’s local bus system has died of COVID-19 as state workplace safety regulators investigate virus cases involving Transit District workers.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the last worker who died recently from the virus was a supervisor who died Monday.
Stephanie Stringer, deputy cabinet secretary of operations for the state Environment Department, said the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau was gathering information on COVID-19 cases involving transit workers.
Herndon said the city has stringently followed state guidelines, provided all workers with personal protective equipment and regularly cleans and sanitizes buildings and equipment.
