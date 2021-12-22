Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19 | KOB 4

Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

The Associated Press
Created: December 22, 2021 12:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A third employee of Santa Fe’s local bus system has died of COVID-19 as state workplace safety regulators investigate virus cases involving Transit District workers.

City spokesman Dave Herndon said the last worker who died recently from the virus was a supervisor who died Monday.

Stephanie Stringer, deputy cabinet secretary of operations for the state Environment Department, said the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau was gathering information on COVID-19 cases involving transit workers.  

Herndon said the city has stringently followed state guidelines, provided all workers with personal protective equipment and regularly cleans and sanitizes buildings and equipment.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMDOT: Fatal WB I-40 semi crash west of Atrisco Vista; all lanes reopened
NMDOT: Fatal WB I-40 semi crash west of Atrisco Vista; all lanes reopened
AFR monitoring fire at downtown warehouse containing movie props
AFR monitoring fire at downtown warehouse containing movie props
Albuquerque man arrested in connection to 1997 cold case
Albuquerque man arrested in connection to 1997 cold case
Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19
Third employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19
Albuquerque auto industry sees low inventory, high demand
Albuquerque auto industry sees low inventory, high demand