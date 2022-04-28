Third grader from Farmington shares the spotlight with Karol G at Coachella

The note said yes.

“Ahh! It was really, really crazy. I was like oh my gosh! I got to do it when I was a little kid because I bet a lot of people have been wanting to do it since they were a little kid, and I was the only little kid to do it,” Kinney said.

As for being nervous, Kinney said she shook it off.

“The first time I was kind of freaking out backstage, cause I was like, oh my gosh there is so many people," she said. "And then a bunch of the girls there, I would cha-cha with them, and then when I went on, I was like this isn’t so bad after all, and I just started dancing."

Kinney said her favorite part of the experience was being able to meet Karol G and the opportunity for her family to see her onstage doing what she loves.