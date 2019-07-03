Thousands expected to attend Roswell's UFO Festival

Roswell’s UFO Museum just launched its new interactive exhibits in time for the big day.

"So part of this redesign that we really wanted to focus on was the fact that the visuals are really keyed to this,” said Roswell UFO Museum’s project manager, Alan Trever. “Making the exhibits really interactive for people, things that they can touch, take pictures of, be involved with and look around, and kind of just become involved with the exhibit."

Trever says they also wanted children to have a new experience as well.

"The kids can come in and really have a game to play. It's augmented reality – they can get fully immersed in it,” Trever said.

A new spacewalk in town just opened its doors.

"It takes you to another world,” said Roswell’s UFO Spacewalk owner, Bryan Ward.

Ward wants people to experience what it feels like to be in a flying saucer from outer space.

"It's designed with all kinds of special effects, illusions, and holograms. It's designed to be a Retro Sci-Fi, black light walk-thru designed for the whole family – everyone can go,” Ward said.

The UFO Festival is free and ends Sunday afternoon.

