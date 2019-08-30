Thousands flock to see burning of Zozobra
Brittany Costello
August 30, 2019 06:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- People began filling up Ft. Marcy Park in Santa Fe Friday afternoon in anticipation of watching Zozobra burn.
This is the 95th year for the event, which serves as the kick off to Fiestas de Santa Fe.
In addition to the burning of Zozobra, there are several pre-show acts and entertainment.
The fiery show is schedule to begin at 9:33 p.m., weather permitting.
Credits
Updated: August 30, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 04:31 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved