Thousands flock to see burning of Zozobra

Brittany Costello
August 30, 2019 06:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- People began filling up Ft. Marcy Park in Santa Fe Friday afternoon in anticipation of watching Zozobra burn.

This is the 95th year for the event, which serves as the kick off to Fiestas de Santa Fe. 

In addition to the burning of Zozobra, there are several pre-show acts and entertainment.

The fiery show is schedule to begin at 9:33 p.m., weather permitting. 

Created: August 30, 2019 04:31 PM

