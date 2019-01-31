Thousands of worn-out American flags properly discarded in Albuquerque

This method of burning is called for, very clearly, by the U.S. Flag Code.

The United States Flag Code (4 USC Sec 8 Para (k) Amended 7 July 1976) states: "The Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

It's traditionally done on Flag Day but the men say they have to do it a few more times a year.

"It's an honor and a privilege to retire our flags in a proper way," said O'Rourke.

The smoke plume, which originated near Lomas and I-25, got a lot of attention.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue received more than 60 calls.

For Kozlwski and O'Rourke, the smoke symbolizes one last flight for the flags.

"It means freedom. It's the freedom of every man, woman and child in this country," said O'Rourke.