Thousands remain on unemployment as businesses attempt to add to workforce

"We are hiring for 351 positions throughout the state of New Mexico-- at 50 participating restaurants," said Patrick Aragon, owner and operator of McDonald's locations in New Mexico.

Fidelity Investments at Mesa del Sol is also searching for 225 qualified workers.

However, despite openings, some businesses believe people don't want to return to work.

A sign at a Sonic in Albuquerque said, "We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore."

According to the Department of Workforce Solutions, the rule that requires people to look for work to receive unemployment benefits is still not in effect.