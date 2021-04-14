Thousands remain on unemployment as businesses attempt to add to workforce

Grace Reader
Updated: April 14, 2021 05:27 PM
Created: April 14, 2021 04:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nearly 92,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment benefits. But many businesses are hiring.
Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm is among the businesses looking for workers. It held a job fair Wednesday.
"We are looking for individuals who really want to embrace our culture, embrace our wellness model and want to be a part of this historic property," said Kim Vollers, director of hospitality operations for Los Poblanos.
McDonald's also held a hiring event this week.
"We are hiring for 351 positions throughout the state of New Mexico-- at 50 participating restaurants," said Patrick Aragon, owner and operator of McDonald's locations in New Mexico.
Fidelity Investments at Mesa del Sol is also searching for 225 qualified workers.
However, despite openings, some businesses believe people don't want to return to work.
A sign at a Sonic in Albuquerque said, "We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore."
According to the Department of Workforce Solutions, the rule that requires people to look for work to receive unemployment benefits is still not in effect.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company